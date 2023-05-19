"He's the one they all have to beat" | Lockinge Stakes and London Gold Cup tips & best bets

Exoplanet looks this year’s LGC

The Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes is the feature race at Newbury on Saturday and it’s a really competitive renewal with several form lines thrown together as the mile division looks for a new star.

Modern Games is the one multiple top-level winner in the field and all four of his G1 wins have come overseas, so this offers a chance for a first UK Group 1 on the back of a second at Keeneland last month.

He looks the right favourite as My Prospero's best form is over further and Laurel still has to go and do it, for all her potential.

Mutasaabeq might be vulnerable with likely pace pressure against him in this bigger field back in a Group 1 and it wouldn’t surprise me if Light Infantry reversed their Newmarket form, but his odds look about right in such a deep race and I’ll leave the feature alone.

The supporting London Gold Cup (LGC) is renowned for having a Lurking Group Colt (LGC) amongst its number, with the likes of Al Kazeem, Cannock Chase, Time Test, Defoe and Bay Bridge graduating from this always superb handicap in the past.

It usually pays to concentrate on those horses towards the top of the weights and Roger Varian’s EXOPLANET could be the next LGC cab off the rank.

The Sea The Stars colt is entered in the King Edward VII Stakes and the Irish Derby and he made a lovely reappearance at this track when chasing home subsequent Lingfield Derby Trial winner, Military Order, and finishing ahead of subsequent York handicap winner, Chesspiece, who won on the Knavesmire from a perch of 96.

On a line through Rathgar, who was third to Chesspiece, he’s got the beating of Royal Rhyme and he beat Lieber Power by over 10 lengths at this track on debut, too, so he looks to have an edge over a few rivals around him in the betting from his mark of 97.

The same connections won this race with Defoe, who went on to be a G1 winner, and his wide draw in 16 shouldn’t be an inconvenience for Jack Mitchell who can drop him in early.

The favourite Desert Hero, with his Derby entry, is the other obvious one, but he hung quite markedly when winning at Redcar last October and this looks plan-B as William Haggas mentioned a Derby trial as a starting point for him.

I’m happy to take him on and though Exoplanet has hardly been missed by the market at 5/1, it’s a price that could look a gift in time, hopefully by 3.05 on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict: Back EXOPLANET in the 3.00 Newbury at 5/1