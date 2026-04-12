Ben Jones admits to mistiming run on Jordans in Grand National

Jones has had a stellar campaign, riding several big-race winners including The Jukebox Man for trainer Ben Pauling in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, and he was called up for the ride on second-season chaser Jordans by Joseph O'Brien.

The seven-year-old, who had stamina to prove, was held up early on before creeping past rivals and being sent on at the third-last fence. He was ultimately headed by I Am Maximus and Iroko inside the final furlong, finishing just under four lengths behind the Willie Mullins-trained winner in third.

Commenting on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, pundit Lisa O’Neill questioned the timing of Jones' bid for glory, saying: "He's picked up through the field and he's shot on away from them. Obviously Ben Jones probably thought I'm kicking for home and I'm going to stretch them.

"When he looks back, I'm sure he's going to think 'look where the winner is, look where the second is, if I held held onto him and didn't make up that ground'... he'd have preserved an awful lot more energy.

"He's a horse that has never been over this kind of trip before. Who's to know, if he'd just rode him a little more conservatively I think he'd have been an awful lot closer than he was."

"I think he'd have won," said Luck. "This is one that got away if you backed Jordans, I think."