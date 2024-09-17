She has enjoyed a tremendous campaign for Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, with victories in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock and the Sapphire Stakes in Ireland supplemented by several excellent efforts in defeat, including two fourth-place finishes at Royal Ascot.

The four-year-old was second to Bradsell in the Nunthorpe at York last month and occupied the same position in Sunday’s Flying Five Stakes, leaving her trainer bursting with pride.

“What a season she’s had,” said Boughey. “It will be 51 weeks ago that she was supplemented for the Haydock Sprint Cup and finished third as a 66-1 outsider. To have come that far in a short space of time really is a huge credit to her and Holly, who rides her every day.

“She’s a filly who takes a lot of micro-managing and to keep her that busy and that consistent, it’s not lost on me how well these guys look after these horses. I was really enthused walking out onto the track with her on Sunday, just with the way she looked and the way she was bouncing around and looked at the top of her game.

“It will be interesting to see how she comes out of Sunday’s race. I was really pleased to hear from Ryan Moore on Sunday night that he felt she was better than ever.”