Behrayna bound for big things following Longchamp success for Francis Graffard

Another classy-looking filly in the silks of the Aga Khan Studs, Behrayna was backing up last month's debut maiden success as she justified odds of 8/11 in the La Seine Listed Stakes over the extended 10 furlongs.

The daughter of Sea The Moon was ridden by Mikael Barzalona and skipped to a two and a half-length victory over nearest market rival, the Andre Fabre-trained Zlata.

Graffard said of the unbeaten winner on Sky Sports Racing: "I'm very pleased, it was a logical entry after her winning debut. She has a bit of class this filly.

"She can really quicken and maintain this acceleration with a lot of strength so he (jockey) was very pleased with her."

Graffard won the same Listed race 12 months ago with subsequent Prix de Royaumont winner Sunly and the same Chantilly race is among Behrayna's next options. The trainer said: "There are two routes possible, we either go to the Prix de Royaumont with her or we give it a go in a bigger target.

"I always thought she was going to be my mile and a half filly, but Mikael said she will do the Prix de Diane no problem."