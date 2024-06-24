BBC Radio 4 drop daily racing tips

The tips, which were read out during the sports bulletin each morning, had been a feature for over 40 years.

Presenter Amol Rajan said: “There’s no racing tips today because we have decided to break the tradition and reserve the tips for the biggest days on the racing calendar.

“We will very much continue to cover horse racing, as we do so many other sports, not least through interviews with leading lights in the racing world.

“And we will sometimes continue to broadcast from the big ticket events like the Grand National or Cheltenham Gold Cup week.”