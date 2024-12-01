Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase: Croke Park wins for Gordon Elliott

Croke Park dug deep and in a four-way finish, he managed to hold on by just a neck.

After nearly two and a half miles his resolve was tested, however, with the favourite and De Bromhead’s Heart Wood challenging and Gorgeous Tom also finishing very swiftly.

Sam Ewing gave the winner a front-running ride as the outsider at odds of 22/1, with stablemate Firefox the evens favourite.

Trainer Gordon Elliott saddled three of the five runners, with Henry de Bromhead responsible for the other two as a small field assembled for the Grade One.

“That was brilliant. The horse probably won an average enough beginners’ chase here the last day and I didn’t know if the form was good enough, but that’s why I run them in the races,” said Elliott.

“Sometimes people say I shouldn’t run as many, but if you’re not in you can’t win and that’s what racing is about. This lad was 22/1.

“Sam gave him a great ride. Those are the races you want to see, there were four or five of them within a couple of lengths jumping the last. They went steady but it was a great race.

“I thought Henry’s horse would make it, to be honest, and Sam would sit second.

“With those jockeys, if you are telling them what to do going out you are telling them wrong. I just leave them to themselves.

“The three horses ran great races. Firefox was only beaten a neck and a short head and Shecouldbeanything was only beaten a couple of lengths.

“On another day any of the horses could have won it. Mark Walsh was coming fast at the line.

"Croke Park has been disappointing up until now to be honest. He wasn’t cheap but thankfully he’s got his Grade One now, so we’re happy."