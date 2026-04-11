Ballysax Stakes preview and betting tips | Pierre Bonnard to stake Epsom Derby claim

Nic Doggett looks at the record of Aidan O'Brien ahead of Derby favourite Pierre Bonnard's return in Sunday's Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown.

Sunday’s Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown has been something of a mixed bag for Aidan O’Brien this century, which seems a bit of an odd thing to write about a trainer who has saddled the winner on ten occasions. Four of those were odds-on favourites, but it’s worth pointing out that he has had another 14 short-priced favourites turned over in that time. So which fate lies ahead for this year’s jolly – and current Epsom Derby favourite – Pierre Bonnard? The tall, imposing Camelot colt made just a modest start when fourth at Leopardstown last July, but, as it turned out, that was a very strong maiden. The winner Hardy Warrior, who had the benefit of a run under his belt, went on to be second in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes back at Leopardstown later in the season before a fine fourth in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud. The runner-up South Island – who reopposes on Sunday - broke his maiden tag a couple of starts later, while the third was the odds-on Ballydoyle runner Montreal, who won by eight lengths on his next start and is currently a 16/1 shot for the Derby despite not being seen since (missed the Champions Juvenile on vets advice). Pierre Bonnard duly won a Dundalk maiden with the minimum of fuss, and then backed that up after a two-month break when a well-backed winning favourite of the Group 3 Zetland Stakes at Newmarket, beating Endorsement by a length and a half. A third win in a row followed – this time at the highest level – with Pierre Bonnard having to work harder but ultimately well on top in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October (Shosholoza fifth, Endorsement beaten much further this time, in eighth). The 2016 winner Waldgeist is the pick of Criterium de Saint-Cloud winners in recent times, but a quirky stat is that between 2016 and 2022 none of the winners of that race won the following season. That wasn’t the case in 2024 however, as the previous autumn’s winner Los Angeles – trained by O’Brien - won three times (including the Irish Derby) as well as finishing third at Epsom. That season’s Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Tennessee Stud was also third in the Derby the following spring.