Ballylinch Stud and Al Shaqab snap up Arc favourite Look De Vega

The French Derby hero is by Ballylinch’s star sire Lope De Vega and is in training with Carlos and Yann Lerner.

Currently the ante-post favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Look De Vega stretched his unbeaten record to three with a blistering turn of foot at Chantilly and will stand alongside his sire at Ballylinch when his racing days are over.

“We are delighted to see the form of the French Derby working out so well with third-placed Sosie an impressive winner of the Grand Prix De Paris last Saturday, fourth-placed Ghostwriter finishing a close second to City Of Troy in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, and seventh-placed Sunway a good second in the Irish Derby,” Ballylinch’s managing director John O’Connor told Thoroughbred Daily News.

“Carlos and Yann Lerner have done a fantastic job so far with Look De Vega and we look forward to working with them.

“We are also very pleased to once again join forces with Al Shaqab Racing following our previous association with Prix de l’Opera winner Place Du Carrousel, who is also by Lope De Vega.

“We are delighted that his previous owners – his trainers Carlos and Yann, Mr Patrick Madar, and his breeders Joelle Mestrallet and Lucien Urano, who were represented in this deal by Meridian International – will continue to be involved in the ownership of Look De Vega, and we look forward to more great days in the future with them.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.