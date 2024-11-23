Ballyburn makes winning chasing debut at Punchestown

Ballyburn made a winning start over fences in the Conway Piling Beginners Chase at Punchestown.

The leading novice hurdler of last season and former winning pointer was sent off the 2/11 favourite and never looked in any danger, jumping well throughout. Dee Capo tried to keep tabs on the winner but tired between the final two fences, a mistake at the last allowing Ballyburn’s stablemate Ocastle Des Mottes (12/1) to come through for second albeit 13 lengths adrift. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 2/1 for the Arkle at Cheltenham and go 4s from 5s about for the other Grace One novice chase at the meeting, the Brown Advisory.

