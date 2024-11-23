Ballyburn makes winning chasing debut at Punchestown

Ballyburn made a winning start over fences in the Conway Piling Beginners Chase at Punchestown.
The leading novice hurdler of last season and former winning pointer was sent off the 2/11 favourite and never looked in any danger, jumping well throughout.
Dee Capo tried to keep tabs on the winner but tired between the final two fences, a mistake at the last allowing Ballyburn’s stablemate Ocastle Des Mottes (12/1) to come through for second albeit 13 lengths adrift.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 2/1 for the Arkle at Cheltenham and go 4s from 5s about for the other Grace One novice chase at the meeting, the Brown Advisory.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
“He did things very well and took a good blow during the race which means there is a lot of improvement to come,” said trainer Willie Mullins.
“A lot of ours are running that way and it was a worry going out. He jumped from fence to fence and I was very pleased. I think Paul was very pleased as well. He has a lovely low head carriage and usually horses with a head carriage like that are very good jumpers.
“I haven’t been looking past today but we’ll have a look at what’s available and there is a chance he could go to England.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.