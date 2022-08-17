The Shadwell Estates-owned colt was on 134 going into York and now sits three pounds below his own sire Sea The Stars.

Timeform Flat Editor David Johnson said: "The Juddmonte International has proven more of a king-making race than any other in Britain since the turn of the century, with no less than eleven horses breaking the 130 barrier that Timeform believe to be that of a top-class racehorse.

"Though few have shown themselves capable of what Baaeed did on his first start at beyond a mile in beating last year’s winner Mishriff by six-and-a-half lengths.

A provisional rating of 137 is the second-highest put up in the race this century, splitting those of Frankel (143+) in 2012 and Sakhee (136) in 2001.