Azleet springs 50/1 surprise in Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket

Azleet came from last to first to spring a 50/1 surprise in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket.

A winner of two of her seven starts during a busy juvenile campaign, Marco Ghiani's mount was slowly away and raced at the rear of the field. However she came with a strong run on the stands’ side of the field to lock horns with runner-up America Queen (9/2) inside the final furlong. It was in the final 50 yards that she began to assert, going on to score by a neck. Act Of Kindness (9/2) was third for Godolphin. The winner holds an entry in the Betfred 1000 Guineas for which she’s 25s from 100/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

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Winning trainer Stuart Williams said: "This was the big thing we came here today to find out was her stamina. Marco has given her a brilliant ride today and settled her in at the back. "She has got a little bit keen at half-way, but she was probably a little bit fresh, but she has come home strong. “We are keen to have a go at the 1000 Guineas now. She is a high class filly that has won her Group Three now so why not have a go. It is brilliant. I pride myself on doing the best we can with the horses we have got. If there is a race to be won with a horse we will win it. "To be here on these days like this is great as we don’t get the chance to train these horses very often. To have won that is good enough to win at our home track is brilliant. We have been practising in the stalls at home with this filly as she has been rearing up. "We ponied her down to try and keep her quiet. There has been a lot of work go into her. It is a special time for me to potentially have a Group One runner at Newmarket. It would be fantastic if we got there.

"We came here to see if we should make the entry. The staff at home, Marco, and the lads at home have done a great job in keeping her calm. “She had a lot to find on the figures, but her last race she ran last year she missed the break by about four lengths, had a terrible run through the race, and got no run at all. She finished the race off really strongly and didn’t get beat far by Spicy Marg, who is quite a good filly. “That gave us the encouragement to come here. Really planned this from that stage to come here and see if we were good enough to maybe have a shot at the 1000 Guineas. For a yard our size, and with the spending power we have at the sales. We have been lucky as every couple of years we find a Group horse and we have got two at the moment so it is exciting.” French Guineas plan for America Queen Trainer Richard Hughes said of America Queen: "I felt she stayed seven well there as she came back a bit and was up in the van all the way. It was a real tough, hard run. She will go to France now (for the French 1000 Guineas), and if they go slow, which they normally do, and she gets a good draw you would have to roll the dice. "I thought it is a gruelling mile here, and I have another filly for that, Rose Ghaiyyath, and we like her a lot. "If there is any chance of this filly getting a mile it will be in France. She is easy as she relaxes. She has run a blinder and she is a pleasure to train. She does nothing, but she tries like hell, and you can’t ask for anymore.”

Charlie Appleby - pleased with Act Of Kindness