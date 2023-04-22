Andrews Away and gone

Sail Away (13/2) produced a superb round of jumping to run his rivals ragged in the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase.

Bridget Andrews was standing in for the injured Harry Skelton aboard Sail Away and got a great tune out of the seven-year-old who was winning for just the second time over fences on his ninth start.

Top-weight and favourite City Chief was far from foot perfect and was hard at work as the nearest pursuer entering the home straight.

Sail Away's advantage dwindled slightly but the pursuers made no real inroads with City Chief's exertions telling as he was caught for second by Forward Plan and only just held off the challenge of Temptationinmilan for third.

The winning margin was 11 lengths.

A delighted Andrews told ITV Racing: "I had a brilliant spin off him.

"He's always been a great jumper and he absolutely loves this ground, not many of them do, and he absolutely bounced off it. I think he quite enjoyed running off with me!"

Andrews has four rides on the feature jumps card, standing in for her husband and was pleased to reward the faith placed in her.

"I can't say that this is what I'm used to, slightly out of my comfort zone," she continued.

"I'm gutted that he can't be here to ride them but I'm glad that in some ways I've stepped up to the plate. I'm so grateful to everyone who gives me these opportunities."

It hasn't been the most successful of meetings for trainer Dan Skelton who cited race tactics as a possible reason with a number of his horses often held-up and he revealed that they made a plan to set out and make all with Sail Away.

"He's a fresh horse and that definitely helps," he said. "We had a long-term ambition to come here for that race and it's all come together."

There was a sad postscript to the race with the news that Oscar Elite broke a leg in-running and had to be put down.