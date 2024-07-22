Ayr Monday review: Strong Warrior shines on debut

Sent off 6/5 favourite for the Irish EBF Maiden Stakes, he travelled sweetly in behind the leaders and quickened well to beat Hammer The Hamer, who had the benefit of previous racecourse experience, by three lengths.

The winning trainer told sportinglife.com: “He did a good breeze at the sales but had one or two little niggles, nothing serious, and it was great to get him going.

“He was impressive, picking up really well. We knew he could gallop from what he does at home.

"He doesn’t have any big entries at this stage and I’ll see how he comes out of this before we decide where to go next. It was a very pleasing start though."