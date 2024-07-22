Ayr Monday review: Strong Warrior shines on debut

Richard Fahey has no immediate plans for Strong Warrior despite his scintillating Ayr debut victory on Monday.
Sent off 6/5 favourite for the Irish EBF Maiden Stakes, he travelled sweetly in behind the leaders and quickened well to beat Hammer The Hamer, who had the benefit of previous racecourse experience, by three lengths.
The winning trainer told sportinglife.com: “He did a good breeze at the sales but had one or two little niggles, nothing serious, and it was great to get him going.
“He was impressive, picking up really well. We knew he could gallop from what he does at home.
"He doesn’t have any big entries at this stage and I’ll see how he comes out of this before we decide where to go next. It was a very pleasing start though."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.