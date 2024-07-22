Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Richard Fahey: Trained 3000th winner

Ayr Monday review: Strong Warrior shines on debut

By David Ord
15:42 · MON July 22, 2024

Richard Fahey has no immediate plans for Strong Warrior despite his scintillating Ayr debut victory on Monday.

Sent off 6/5 favourite for the Irish EBF Maiden Stakes, he travelled sweetly in behind the leaders and quickened well to beat Hammer The Hamer, who had the benefit of previous racecourse experience, by three lengths.

The winning trainer told sportinglife.com: “He did a good breeze at the sales but had one or two little niggles, nothing serious, and it was great to get him going.

“He was impressive, picking up really well. We knew he could gallop from what he does at home.

"He doesn’t have any big entries at this stage and I’ll see how he comes out of this before we decide where to go next. It was a very pleasing start though."

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING