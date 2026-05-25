Away From The Spotlight: Horses to follow over the summer jumps this week

After a week off, mainly because there wasn’t much to write up about, Away From The Spotlight returns along with Cartmel, one of my favourite tracks. I’ve been a couple of times in my racing career and will no doubt make it three in the coming seasons, but if you haven’t been, you should go. The word “unique” is much overused in the English vocabulary (see also “legend”) but it does apply to Cartmel, a lovely little village that you already know most things about because commentator David Fitzgerald names them as they whizz around the bends. And yes, sticky toffee puddings. It’s the law.

It’s very much a specialist’s track too, the tight turns keeping those that need a bit of chivvying more interested than would normally be the case, and sticking with proven course form is no bad place to start.

On Wednesday we have a lovely seller to have a look at at 18:38. Lizzie Quinlan has a couple going and Restandbethankful would have definite chances on his close fourth here last year, and keep an eye on Mr Rumbalicious for King Of Cartmel™ Jimmy Moffatt if the hood goes back on. He’s also got Mojo Ego entered up here and a couple of placed efforts at the track last season bring him into the equation too.

Caughtinyourtrance (20:08) was put up as a Horse to Follow on one of our Trackside columns a bit ago after a really good effort at Uttoxeter in March, and a subsequent poor showing at Ayr can be put down to the tacky ground. He ran a cracker here on Saturday, finding only Ki Woo too good, and as long as he’s over that, this looks a really good opportunity.