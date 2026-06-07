Away From The Spotlight: Horses to follow over jumps this week

David Massey signs off with his final piece until Summer Plate day at Market Rasen - check out this week's jumpers of interest.

The last of these for a while, as there’s not a lot to get excited about until Summer Plate Day at Market Rasen but fear not Away fans, I’ll be doing a Market Rasen Special on the Thursday before the big day itself. Never mind the July Festival, only one place to be next month. Nothing to report on Monday, but Tuesday sees Southwell back on the agenda. We kick off with a tricky little handicap chase at 14:30 but I’m hoping No More No can win again for my good friend Andy Weller. He landed a bit of a touch with him on his chasing debut here last year, winning by no less than thirty-one lengths, but that was off the back of an absence and he can clearly go well fresh. He’s got more to do from a 13lb higher mark here, but I’d be surprised if they have found his ceiling as yet, and even off his current mark he still gets to race in bottom grade. I’d be hopeful he can win again.

The next looks like another Skelton benefit as they continue their quest to beat Martin Pipe’s longstanding record as Beorma seeks her fourth victory in ten days; at some point her busy schedule is going to catch up with her (and others that are similarly being kept on the go for the yard - that could be something that punters could use to their advantage at some point this summer) but guessing when is tricky. Maybe Walk The Plank might be the one to give her something to think about here; she won a a poor contest at Huntingdon but ran well enough at Market Rasen over their extended 17f last time, perhaps finding even that a bit too far, and back to a bare two miles here will suit. Papillondelunmiere won’t be winning the maiden hurdle at 16:00 but you should have him in your trackers with a three-mile handicap hurdle (or maybe chase?) in mind once handicapped. Placed in a few point-to-points a couple of years ago, looking all about stamina, he’s getting his mark racing at the minimum trip and after today, will have a mark to go to work with. He’ll be of a lot more interest then. Fighting Falcon (17:05) is going to take some stopping if in the same form as when winning at Uttoxeter last month, he looked a much improved horse that day, the cheekpieces seemingly working the oracle, but we see a modern-day 0-100 hero in the lucky last at 17:35, namely Anthony Day’s evergreen 13yo Stripe Of Honour. Three wins from 35 starts tells you he’s no world-beater, and yet, if you’re a loyal sort and have backed him on every one of his 35 hurdle starts you’re in front to the tune of around £1100 quid to £10 level stakes. All he does is stay, slowly, and I have no doubt that he’ll need this first start of the year, but he’ll win one again this summer and is more than likely to turn up in the Town Plate - aka the Run For The Sausages - at Newmarket later in the year, a race in which he makes a regular appearance. He’s a horse I love dearly, and I look forward to watching him try his best again this term.

READ: Graham Cunningham on the Betfred Derby fallout