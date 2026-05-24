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Aventure chased home Bluestocking in the 2024 Arc
Aventure chased home Bluestocking in the 2024 Arc

Aventure back to winning ways and Varandir remains unbeaten

Horse Racing
Sun May 24, 2026 · 10 min ago

Aventure stepped up from her reappearance to defend her crown in the Group 2 Prix Corrida at ParisLongchamp.

Aventure was an easy length and a quarter winner from Survie in last year's renewal - held at Saint-Cloud - and it was a similar scenario with Maxime Guyon easing the mare down in the closing stages.

That allowed Sunly, ridden by Colin Keane, to close the gap at the line to just three-quarters of a length but the result was never in doubt.

Aventure, runner-up in the 2024 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, disappointed in last year's renewal and, again, came up against the brilliant Daryz on her seasonal reappearance, finishing third to the star colt in the Prix Ganay.

Back against her own sex and eased in grade, Aventure raced easily behind the pace and put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

"She's back," the winner's trainer Christophe Ferland told www.thoroughbreddailynews.

"She showed good acceleration today and has options, one of which is [the Pretty Polly in] Ireland."

Daryz's connections had seen another promising colt retain his unbeaten record earlier on the card but Varandir looked to be a work in progress.

Stepped up to Group 3 company for the first time, Varandir was sent off at 5/6 for the Prix Hocquart but Mickael Barzalona was scrubbing along rounding the final turn.

Barzalona kept asking Varandir who did respond in the straight, finishing off the extended 10 furlong contest to good effect, winning by a length and a quarter.

Varandir, who holds an entry in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, has now won all three starts.

Both Aventure and Varandir are 25/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the October showpiece with Daryz their 3/1 favourite.

A little over half an hour later, Christophe Soumillon rode Seagulls Eleven (5/2 favourite) to victory in the Listed Prix de Montretout for Hugo Palmer.

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