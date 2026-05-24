Aventure back to winning ways and Varandir remains unbeaten

Aventure was an easy length and a quarter winner from Survie in last year's renewal - held at Saint-Cloud - and it was a similar scenario with Maxime Guyon easing the mare down in the closing stages.

That allowed Sunly, ridden by Colin Keane, to close the gap at the line to just three-quarters of a length but the result was never in doubt.

Aventure, runner-up in the 2024 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, disappointed in last year's renewal and, again, came up against the brilliant Daryz on her seasonal reappearance, finishing third to the star colt in the Prix Ganay.

Back against her own sex and eased in grade, Aventure raced easily behind the pace and put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

"She's back," the winner's trainer Christophe Ferland told www.thoroughbreddailynews.

"She showed good acceleration today and has options, one of which is [the Pretty Polly in] Ireland."