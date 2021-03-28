Auteuil Sunday preview and horses to following

Although the official going has been announced as ‘very soft’, the French rule suggests it might not be quite so bad and the Parisian track is likely to be in perfect order for the feature race of the afternoon, the Group Three Prix Hypothese (15.15).

Girls to fight it out in feature

Not only are they the two best female hurdlers in France, but both l’Autonomie and Paul’s Saga have become ferocious rivals as a result of some titanic battles between the pair during the 2020 season.

The Group Three Prix Hypothese sees the rivalry renewed and also marks the seasonal return of l’Autonomie, arguably the better of the two titans.

Winner of this contest in 2020, François Nicolle-trained l’Autonomie has not been seen since two defeats when stepped up in distance last autumn. Before those two below par runs, the daughter of Blue Bresil was hailed as the second coming and had notched up eight successive successes over hurdles, including the Group One Prix Renaud de Vivier.

Although she is returning to action today, l’Autonomie is sure to be ridden in her habitual front-running, attacking style by her regular jockey and recently crowned champion Angelo Zuliani. Her lengthy absence, coupled with her tendency to jump violently right could leave the door open to some race-fit rivals, notably Paul’s Saga.

David Cottin will be hoping that he can carry on last weekend’s form (the Chantilly trainer saddled three winners at Auteuil) and runs Paul’s Saga relatively quickly here. The reigning French Champion Hurdle winner has already had two runs since mid-February, the most recent of which highlighted the seven-year-old could be peaking for this afternoon's race. With her regular rider Kevin Nabet serving a two-day suspension, Paul’s Saga will be partnered by Jonathan Plouganou, an able deputy.

With young, progressive mares having a wonderful recent record in this race, it would be irresponsible to disregard the chances of the Arnaud Chaille-Chaille trained Loradame.

The five-year-old daughter of Martaline receives 6kgs from her elders and already boasts an impressive resumé around Auteuil having got within ¾ of a length to Paul’s Saga on their most recent encounter, along with multiple wins at the track.