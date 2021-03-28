Auteuil Sunday preview and horses to following

A couple of solid Sunday cards are on the horizon at the temple of French jumps racing - Le Hippodrome d’Auteuil - commencing this afternoon with an exciting eight-race programme worth over €570,000
Although the official going has been announced as ‘very soft’, the French rule suggests it might not be quite so bad and the Parisian track is likely to be in perfect order for the feature race of the afternoon, the Group Three Prix Hypothese (15.15).
Not only are they the two best female hurdlers in France, but both l’Autonomie and Paul’s Saga have become ferocious rivals as a result of some titanic battles between the pair during the 2020 season.
The Group Three Prix Hypothese sees the rivalry renewed and also marks the seasonal return of l’Autonomie, arguably the better of the two titans.
Winner of this contest in 2020, François Nicolle-trained l’Autonomie has not been seen since two defeats when stepped up in distance last autumn. Before those two below par runs, the daughter of Blue Bresil was hailed as the second coming and had notched up eight successive successes over hurdles, including the Group One Prix Renaud de Vivier.
Although she is returning to action today, l’Autonomie is sure to be ridden in her habitual front-running, attacking style by her regular jockey and recently crowned champion Angelo Zuliani. Her lengthy absence, coupled with her tendency to jump violently right could leave the door open to some race-fit rivals, notably Paul’s Saga.
David Cottin will be hoping that he can carry on last weekend’s form (the Chantilly trainer saddled three winners at Auteuil) and runs Paul’s Saga relatively quickly here. The reigning French Champion Hurdle winner has already had two runs since mid-February, the most recent of which highlighted the seven-year-old could be peaking for this afternoon's race. With her regular rider Kevin Nabet serving a two-day suspension, Paul’s Saga will be partnered by Jonathan Plouganou, an able deputy.
With young, progressive mares having a wonderful recent record in this race, it would be irresponsible to disregard the chances of the Arnaud Chaille-Chaille trained Loradame.
The five-year-old daughter of Martaline receives 6kgs from her elders and already boasts an impressive resumé around Auteuil having got within ¾ of a length to Paul’s Saga on their most recent encounter, along with multiple wins at the track.
Over the years, racing at Auteuil has generally lured an occasional overseas runner or two - some highly successful, such as Thousand Stars in the French Champion Hurdle and Zarkandar for Paul Nicholas.
Recently, however, some enterprising British-based trainers have been profiting from the excellent prize-money on offer in France and on this afternoon's card both Tom George and Sophie Leech are represented.
Stroud-based trainer Tom George has recently taken the plunge and obtained a temporary licence in France, allowing a selection of his horses to be trained from a satellite yard in Chantilly for three months.
An impressive strike-rate of 33% from their first ten runners assures that it was a decision well made, especially when noting that just ten runners have amassed prize-money of €62,520 collectively.
Aside from enjoying a purple patch on home soil, George sent out a winner at Angers yesterday and saddles progressive gelding Bannister this afternoon.
A winner on his most recent start, four-year-old Bannister lines-up in stiffer company this afternoon but the son of Olympic Glory should go close to taking the €63,000 contest (13.33) under in-form jockey James Reveley, having shown a real aptitude for the French style of racing in his three starts across the channel.
Sophie Leech has been targeting races in France for some time now and the yard enjoyed a very lucrative season in 2020, with their 59 runners collecting over €380,000 in prize-money.
Leech, however, has been making return trips to France with her runners, having already availed of a temporary licence last year.
The Gloucestershire-based trainer will be hoping that the voyage can prove lucrative and saddles the evergreen Henryville for this afternoon's Listed handicap chase (14.15), worth an incredible €120,000.
With prize-money offered to the first seven home, it is no surprise to see many more British-based trainers targeting these races, especially as they are proving quite successful expeditions.
The Prix Le Touquet is potentially the most informative race on the card, in regards to unearthing a future champion and sees seven go to post.
A steeplechase reserved to four-year-old’s, of which five of the seven are already winners over the larger obstacles. Ironically, the two remaining horses, namely Muhtalad and Yes Indeed, look to be the most interesting as they make their chasing debut.
Trained in Royan by the Macaire/Lageneste partnership, Yes Indeed went into many a notebook after his recent success at this course.
The son of Martaline has been hyped as a future chaser to follow by his entourage and should take all the beating in this afternoon’s contest. Muthalad chased him home that day but had much less racecourse experience and may prove the main danger.
Also, in the opener, Edward d’Argent continues his preparation for the Grand Steeple Chase de Paris in May and should make light work of his five rivals.
The top-class chaser has made an encouraging comeback from injury over hurdles and not been seen over fences at Auteuil since 2018.
Published at 1125 BST on 28/03/21