Australian legend Black Caviar dies from hoof condition

The mare, who had just given birth to a foal by Snitzel, was suffering from a severe hoof condition and was euthanized shortly afterwards.

She truly captured the hearts of her nation, going 25 races unbeaten throughout her career, including 15 at the highest level.

Her Royal Ascot victory was noteworthy for many reasons, not only did she travel from the other side of the world rather than taking the easy option by staying at home to maintain her record, the race itself was full of drama.

Despite the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (now Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee) containing some of the best sprinters in Europe, she was still sent off the 1-6 favourite.

Jockey Luke Nolen nevertheless always looked in control on Peter Moody’s star, who was five at the time, however he eased up before the winning line and Black Caviar slowed quicker than anticipated, with Moonlight Cloud closing to within a head to gasps from the crowd.

Moody admitted her death had hit him hard but there was nothing the vets could do to save her due to laminitis.