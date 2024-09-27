Auguste Rodin to stand at Coolmore after Japan Cup

The son of Deep Impact was a Group One winner at two, three and four, famously bouncing back from a 2000 Guineas blow-out to win the Derby at Epsom inside four weeks.

He also landed the Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf last season and this time around captured the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot this summer.

"Auguste Rodin is an exceptional racehorse and stallion prospect with the blend of class, speed and pedigree that only the best possess. He is a very special horse for us, and I truly believe he ranks up there with the best middle-distance racehorses and sires that we have stood here before him like Sadler’s Wells, Galileo, Montjeu, Caerleon and Camelot.

"Physically he fills the eye so well as he has extra quality and movement so I can’t wait to see his first crop in Ballydoyle in 2028. We are going to do all we can to give him the best possible opportunity to follow in his illustrious predecessor’s footsteps," commented Coolmore’s MV Magnier.