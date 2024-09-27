Auguste Rodin to stand at Coolmore after Japan Cup

Auguste Rodin will stand at Coolmore Stud following his final racecourse appearance in the Japan Cup on November 24th.
The son of Deep Impact was a Group One winner at two, three and four, famously bouncing back from a 2000 Guineas blow-out to win the Derby at Epsom inside four weeks.
He also landed the Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf last season and this time around captured the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot this summer.
"Auguste Rodin is an exceptional racehorse and stallion prospect with the blend of class, speed and pedigree that only the best possess. He is a very special horse for us, and I truly believe he ranks up there with the best middle-distance racehorses and sires that we have stood here before him like Sadler’s Wells, Galileo, Montjeu, Caerleon and Camelot.
"Physically he fills the eye so well as he has extra quality and movement so I can’t wait to see his first crop in Ballydoyle in 2028. We are going to do all we can to give him the best possible opportunity to follow in his illustrious predecessor’s footsteps," commented Coolmore’s MV Magnier.
Aidan O'Brien added: “Auguste Rodin is out of Rhododendron, one of the best Galileo mares, and by Deep Impact, Japan’s best stallion. He connects two of the most powerful breeding lines in the world. He has been a pleasure and a privilege to train. He is just a very unique horse and we’re very excited to see what he will achieve at stud. We will be supporting him with our own mares.”
Auguste Rodin has been ridden in all but one of his races by Ryan Moore, who added: “He’s been an unbelievable horse for us. We have always thought the world of him. He has everything you’d want. He has so much pace. He could kill horses for speed, and he was able to stretch that out over 12 furlongs. Horses like him are so hard to find. An incredible horse.”
