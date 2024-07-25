Auguste Rodin to face eight rivals in King George

Auguste Rodin heads a high-class field of nine runners declared for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Bitterly disappointing in this race 12 months ago having won the Derby and the Irish equivalent, he bounced back to claim the Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf. Aidan O’Brien’s charge was last seen winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting and will be a hot favourite to follow up on his return to Berkshire this weekend. The Deep Impact colt is joined by his Coronation Cup-winning stablemate Luxembourg, as well as Hans Anderson, but O’Brien has decided against saddling St Leger winner Continuous and Point Lonsdale.

