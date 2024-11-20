Auguste Rodin ‘in good condition’ after Japan Cup gallop

Aidan O’Brien arrived in the country to witness the send-off of a horse who has won six Group Ones, including a Derby double, the Breeders’ Cup Turf and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Last time out, he went down narrowly to William Haggas’ Economics when attempting to win back-to-back Irish Champion Stakes, and he will sign off his career in the country of his sire Deep Impact, who is hero-worshipped in Japan.

“He did a lovely seven furlongs on the grass this morning, just to show him the track, and he looked comfortable. Rachel (Richardson, rider) was happy with him, Patrick (Keating), who takes care of him, said he came back to the barn in good condition, and we’re all pleased with how he is,” said O’Brien.

“He’s a horse that has speed and class, has long strides and big actions and is great at the mile-and-a-half distance, so I think the course here at Tokyo and the Japan Cup will suit him.”

Before even taking the home team into consideration, however, Auguste Rodin will need to see off Goliath, impressive winner of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, in which Auguste Rodin could finish only fifth.

Goliath’s trainer Francis Graffard watched him work under big-race pilot Christophe Soumillon and said: “The horse is in good form and we are very satisfied with how he ran on the turf course this morning.

“This year after winning the King George, we concentrated on preparing him for the Japan Cup. I think he’s the best horse I’ve brought here so far and have been very much looking forward to coming to Japan.”

Soumillon was very positive about Goliath’s condition, adding: “The horse looks stronger than he did back home. This morning, Le Nomade led and they ran smoothly in a good pace.

“The turf condition is not bad and since he does well on softer ground, I’m hoping that it stays the same up to Sunday.

“You need a good horse with speed and the stamina to sustain that speed to win the Japan Cup. We are here with Goliath because we have the confidence that he will perform well.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.