Auguste Rodin hailed by Japanese fans after Tokyo finale

A son of Japanese sensation Deep Impact, Aidan O’Brien’s dual Derby-winner was attempting to follow in his sire’s footsteps and add the Japan Cup to his hugely-decorated CV.

However, he struggled to make his presence felt in Tokyo as Do Deuce took home the spoils, leaving Auguste Rodin to bow out having won eight of his 16 career starts, with six of those victories coming at the highest level.

As well as his Derby triumphs at both Epsom and the Curragh, he landed the Futurity Trophy as a juvenile and along with further success on home soil in the Irish Champion Stakes, was a winner in America when capturing the Breeders’ Cup Turf under a fine Ryan Moore ride at Santa Anita in 2023.

His final Group One victory came at Royal Ascot this summer when producing a brilliant display to win the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and he retires having amassed just shy of £5million in prize-money.

Auguste Rodin was honoured with a farewell ceremony following his final outing in Japan and Moore, the man who has ridden the colt in all but one of his career starts, paid tribute.

He said: “He was very special from the first day I saw him and the first day I sat on him he impressed me and I believe I said to Aidan ‘I think he’ll win the Derby’.

“He was always a special horse and a beautiful mover, much like his sire, and the way he won the Derby, he gave me an unbelievable feel.

“I have been privileged to ride a lot of great horses but he is right up there with the very best.”

'He has shown class from day one'

Over 15,000 spectators stayed behind after racing to witness Auguste Rodin’s retirement ceremony, where O’Brien also spoke, expressing his gratitude at being entrusted with one of Deep Impact’s finest progeny.

O’Brien said: “It’s been an incredible journey for us and we’ve been privileged to have him. There have been so many people involved with him and Ryan took him all the way through his career and gave him unbelievable rides.

“It’s been unbelievable for us really, he has shown class from day one and through all of his races. He has a great mind and is a beautiful mover. Being by Deep Impact out of a Galileo mare, he brought two continents together and it was a privilege to have a son of Deep Impact with such class and quality.

“We always dreamed he would end up here for his last run, that was the dream and he retires safe and sound.”