Aidan O'Brien's Auguste Rodin is all set to take on the Charlie Appleby-trained Rebel's Romance in a clash of two of the biggest operations in world racing, and it is the Ballydoyle-based runner who heads the antepost betting on the back of his Prince Of Wales's Stakes success at Royal Ascot last month.

Rebel's Romance hasn't been seen in public since his Group 1 win at Sha Tin in May but that was his fourth straight success and his fifth career win at the highest level which also features a Breeders' Cup triumph.

Auguste Rodin could be joined by stablemates Luxembourg, Continuous, Hans Andersen and Point Lonsdale, while John and Thady Gosden have left in Middle Earth but taken out their mare Emily Upjohn.

Ralph Beckett's Bluestocking got the better of Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh late last month and she is set to represent the fairer sex and owners Juddmonte, while the sole three-year-old engaged at this stage is the David Menuisier-trained Sunway, runner-up to Los Angeles in the Irish Derby recently.

William Haggas's well-travelled six-year-old Dubai Honour has stood his ground and France could be represented by the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained four-year-old Goliath, who was runner-up to Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke Stakes last month.