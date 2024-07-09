Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy left in the King George

The last two Derby winners, Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy spearhead the team and are joined by last year’s St Leger hero Continuous, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and Irish Derby winners Luxembourg and Los Angeles plus Hans Anderson, Point Lonsdale and Tower Of London.

Hardwicke Stakes hero Isle Of Jura leads the home defence while Dubai Honour, Hamish, Arrest and Middle Earth stand their ground.

Two Derby seconds, Ambiente Friendly and Sunway, have been left in along with Pretty Polly Stakes first and second Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn.