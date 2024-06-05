Asfoora expected to strip fitter for King Charles III clash

The Antipodean raiders have fared well in the big sprint events at the Royal meeting in recent years, with Choisir’s King’s Stand/Golden Jubilee double in 2003 paving the way for the Southern Hemisphere speedsters to regularly showcase their talent in Berkshire.

Chris Waller’s Nature Strip is the most recent to get his name on the roll of honour and although Coolangatta disappointed when well fancied 12 months ago, Asfoora is high up in the bookmakers’ lists following an encouraging introduction to UK racing when fourth in Haydock’s Temple Stakes.

Housed at Amy Murphy’s Southgate Stables in Newmarket for the summer, Dwyer admits he was only satisfied with his mare’s appearance on Merseyside, but takes plenty of comfort from the fact he left plenty to work on and expects a sharper model to head to the start at the summer showpiece later this month.

“I thought it was only a pass mark, nothing more, nothing less,” said Dwyer of Asfoora’s Haydock run.

“Although I might be being a bit hard on her and it was a heavy track by our standards.

“We had not done an awful lot of work with her and she was always going to need the run. Just that little hill at the end there, she got to the half-furlong marker and was probably just getting the staggers – and then as soon as that little hill came up, she really tired the last 100 (metres).

“Fitness-wise, she just wasn’t there first time, but she’s got three weeks between runs, we’ll give her a good couple of gallops and she should be at the mark.”