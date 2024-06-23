Asfoora could head to Abbaye after Goodwood and York

Trainer Henry Dwyer is mulling over options for the five-year-old who stepped up significantly on her British debut in the Temple Stakes at Haydock to run out a length winner of Tuesday's Group One sprint.

The immediate plan in place is a tilt at the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood before York's Coolmore Nunthorpe. But after those two contests other options have now opened up.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday the trainer said: "The fact the Ascot race was a win and you’re in for Del Mar and the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint probably opens that up a little bit more but it obviously depends on her form over the next couple of runs.

“At the end of the day she’s been on the go for a long time. She had a couple of runs in Australia in the autumn and hasn’t had a spell, I know you guys don’t spell horses, but she probably needs a break to freshen up.

“We’re giving her ten days in the paddock now and that will serve her well ahead if Goodwood. She has an extra two pounds there for winning on Tuesday, a Group One penalty rather than a Group Two, but with her rating going up for the win the other day she’ll probably still be well in anyway.