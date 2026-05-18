Asfoora among 16 in Temple Stakes frame at Haydock Park

Currently in the care of Lemos De Souza in Newmarket, the Australian mare was fourth in the 2024 Temple on her UK debut a couple of years ago but has gone on to achieve success at the highest level in that season's King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, plus last year's Nunthorpe Stakes at York and the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp.

She has officially been transferred from Aussie trainer Henry Dwyer to De Souza, having remained in Europe since last term, although Dwyer is expected to take her back under his name later this year having applied to the BHA for a UK licence.

Asfoora will face last summer's King Charles III winner American Affair, who could line up on the back of a comeback run in York's Minster Stakes last week, while the impressive York handicap winner Jakajaro is in line for a step up to Group 2 level for the first time.

Trainer Karl Burke has Night Raider and filly Beautiful Diamond in the Haydock shake-up, with John & Sean Quinn confirming Jm Jungle. William Haggas could run First Instinct, Ed Bethell has Azure Angel engaged, and Ed Walker has left in Mgheera.

William Hill Temple Stakes entries