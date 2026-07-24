Ascot World Pool preview and tips on King George day

Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of King George day and provides his World Pool selections.

Eight races on a sultry summer Saturday at Ascot and the banker brigade won’t need a road map to find their best bets. Calandagan in the King George, Touleen in the Valiant and Extremely Zain in the Moet & Chandon Handicap will all corner big chunks of the market, and their claims are clear to see for anyone with functioning eyes and a form book. But you need to look beyond the obvious to make the most of World Pool punting and the big one and three supporting races look attractive for win and Quinella purposes.

2.20: Valiant Stakes (1600m round course) It’s possible we have a G1 filly in a G3 race here as Touleen recorded a clear career best over course and distance in the Coronation Stakes, having to wait for a gap then coming home strongly to split Guineas winners Precise and True Love. That form gives her 7lb and more in hand on BHA ratings and Bill Buick takes over from Saffie Osborne for this easier assignment, but I’m not mad about taking a shade of odds on and KON TIKI looks a value alternative with Ryan Moore aboard for the first time. Absent after winning her first three and running respectably in last year’s Coronation, this filly has returned with two solid efforts as a four-year-old, keeping Blue Bolt honest at Goodwood then finishing fourth to the same filly despite a slightly choppy run in a deep G2 at the royal meeting. I doubt there are any Blue Bolts in this G3. And if Ryan has his head screwed on, he might secure first run on the jolly in a race where proven front runners are thin on the ground.

Mezcala sweeps clear in the Spring Mile

2.55: Moet & Chandon Handicap (1400m) A smaller field than usual and a shortage of front runners again, but the top of the market for this landmark handicap is loaded with strong contenders. Extremely Zain is unbeaten in three after bolting up on his York handicap debut over this trip, while fellow three-year-old Amazing Journey is 5lb well in despite a 3lb penalty for his dominant Ascot success over 1200m. But two bang-in-form older horses and one dangerous underachiever also warrant a positive mention here. MEZCALA rewarded strong support at the royal meeting with a late swoop to land the Buckingham Palace, while COMPLETELY RANDOM came charging from the back of the Wokingham pack only to find the line coming just too soon with Moore aboard. Both look capable of going well again and, at the risk of being labelled a glutton for punishment, I can’t resist a closing (and possibly final) good word for the mercurial AKKADIAN THUNDER. He’s lost his last 16 handicaps, including when favourite to back up an excellent Royal meeting run in this race last year, but he caught the eye with no luck at Donny last week and the booking of Ascot straight course specialist Jamie Spencer for the first time is notable as he bids to take advantage of an ever slipping mark. 3.35: King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2400m) Which lines of form hold the key to a summer showdown featuring seven G1 winners including two previous KG stars, a Japanese ace and a couple of dangerous Irish raiders? The 2025 strand points firmly to Calandagan, who beat Kalpana with authority on this day twelve months ago before mastering Ombudsman in the Champion Stakes and Masquerade Ball in a thriller in a pulsating Japan Cup. The 2024 KG strand gives a nod to Goliath, who relished a fierce pace to beat subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking, and the Aidan angle provides an up-and-coming Irish Derby winner in Benvenuto Cellini and a triple Oaks winner in Minnie Hauk.

Colin Keane gives Kalpana a pat