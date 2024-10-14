Ascot to use inner track on British Champions Day

Ascot have confirmed that three Qipco British Champions Day races will be switched to the inner Flat track due to ground conditions on the round course.
The Long Distance Cup, the Fillies & Mares Stakes and the Champion Stakes have been re-routed after 2.5mm of rain overnight left the round course going description as heavy, soft in places.
With 16mm of rain recorded over the past seven days, the ground on the inner Flat course and the straight track is Soft.
Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “The going on the straight course is soft and also soft on the inner Flat course and races have switched to the inner Flat course from the round course, as heavy featured in the going description this morning.
“As per the race conditions, that means we can switch them at this point.”
The move to the inner Flat course does shorten the distance of two races slightly, while conditions are expected to be as described at present on Saturday, with more rain forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning.
Stickels added: “The Long Distance Cup decreases in trip by 82 yards and the mile and a half Fillies & Mares Stakes decreases by 78 yards.
“If the forecast is accurate, I expect conditions to remain the same and we’re expecting some rain Friday night into Saturday.
“We’re generally dry up until then and we may see a slight improvement in conditions before then, and with rain Friday night and Saturday morning, I would imagine conditions will end up similar to how they are now."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.