Ascot to use inner track on British Champions Day

With 16mm of rain recorded over the past seven days, the ground on the inner Flat course and the straight track is Soft .

The Long Distance Cup, the Fillies & Mares Stakes and the Champion Stakes have been re-routed after 2.5mm of rain overnight left the round course going description as heavy, soft in places.

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “The going on the straight course is soft and also soft on the inner Flat course and races have switched to the inner Flat course from the round course, as heavy featured in the going description this morning.

“As per the race conditions, that means we can switch them at this point.”

The move to the inner Flat course does shorten the distance of two races slightly, while conditions are expected to be as described at present on Saturday, with more rain forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Stickels added: “The Long Distance Cup decreases in trip by 82 yards and the mile and a half Fillies & Mares Stakes decreases by 78 yards.

“If the forecast is accurate, I expect conditions to remain the same and we’re expecting some rain Friday night into Saturday.

“We’re generally dry up until then and we may see a slight improvement in conditions before then, and with rain Friday night and Saturday morning, I would imagine conditions will end up similar to how they are now."