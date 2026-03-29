Ascot Sunday racing review: Reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the jumps action from Ascot on Sunday as trainer Tody Lawes claimed his first winner at the course.

Laying down the Lawes Toby Lawes celebrated his first Ascot winner after Gnomon carried the colours of owner Andrew Wates to glory 30 years on from Rough Quest doing likewise in the Grand National. The Time Test gelding, who is owned by Wates and his wife Sarah alongside Gt Racing, went one better than his three previous starts in the Ascot Racecourse Supports Horse Rangers Hampton Maiden Hurdle. Sent off the the 4/7 favourite on his first try over and extended two miles three furlongs the odds-on favourite did not disappoint when cruising past long-time leader The Egyptian Ginge up the run-in before scoring by a length and a half. And following the win Lawes admitted he will now take aim at the £100,000 bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park on the final day of the season.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits