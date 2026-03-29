Ascot Sunday racing review: Reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the jumps action from Ascot on Sunday as trainer Tody Lawes claimed his first winner at the course.
Laying down the Lawes
Toby Lawes celebrated his first Ascot winner after Gnomon carried the colours of owner Andrew Wates to glory 30 years on from Rough Quest doing likewise in the Grand National.
The Time Test gelding, who is owned by Wates and his wife Sarah alongside Gt Racing, went one better than his three previous starts in the Ascot Racecourse Supports Horse Rangers Hampton Maiden Hurdle.
Sent off the the 4/7 favourite on his first try over and extended two miles three furlongs the odds-on favourite did not disappoint when cruising past long-time leader The Egyptian Ginge up the run-in before scoring by a length and a half. And following the win Lawes admitted he will now take aim at the £100,000 bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park on the final day of the season.
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Lawes said: “I’m so pleased to get a winner in Andrew’s colours at Ascot. His son and children own a third of the horse as well so it is a great family affair. The step up in trip was always going to be a benefit for him. I didn’t want to go up in trip for a maiden unless it was for a bit of a pot, but this race came up and it was absolutely perfect.
“His plan is to go to Sandown Park for the novices’ championship final handicap hurdle at Sandown Park. A lovely stiff two miles I think will suit him well. We discussed the Sandown race for about five minutes before we bought him! He is a tough horse that stays very well and he is the right sort of horse to have a crack at it with."
An outing at either Aintree or Punchestown could still be on the agenda for the Lawes-trained Klimt Madrik, who finished a respectable eighth in the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month.
He added: “He has come out of the Albert Bartlett very well. We schooled him over fences last week, which was great as he was absolutely immaculate.
“He could run again this season if the ground was soft enough. We will keep the chasing for the autumn and potentially look at Aintree or Punchestown if the weather was right.”
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