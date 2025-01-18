Ascot Saturday review: Graham Clark on Jonbon

Our man at the track Graham Clark on why Nicky Henderson isn't taking anything granted when it comes to the Champion Chase.

Those braving the cold at Ascot gathered to come to see a clash of heavyweights, but what they witnessed was another peerless performance by a star that is firmly in the ascendancy. What promised to be a titanic tussle between Jonbon and Energumene failed to materialise, however what it delivered was a display of sheer class by a horse that can do little wrong. It was only three years ago that Energumene played his part in what was the race of the season when slugging it out for two miles with Jonbon’s former stablemate Shishkin in a Clarence House Chase that will live long in the memory. And this year’s renewal had the makings of another blockbuster on paper with the Irish raider pitting his wits against a younger rival looking to add another new Grade One prize to his CV.

An early game of cat and mouse between Nico de Boinville aboard Jonbon and Paul Townend on Energumene suggested that another thriller on the Berkshire turf could be on as each eyeballed the other during those opening skirmishes. But as the contest warmed up it soon became apparent that there was to be no Clarence House classic with Jonbon putting his esteemed rival on the ropes long before the finish line. There was to be no shuddering error that would ultimately cost him victory in the rearranged race at Cheltenham 12 months ago, instead a round of jumping that was a close to perfection as you could get. The crowd at Ascot was unlike the substantial five figure numbers attracted by the Royal meeting in early summer, but those who were there appreciated what they had witnessed with a warm reception for the big-race winner that left trainer Nicky Henderson purring. He said: “It was always going to be a big match as it was two heavyweights fighting for a title, but it was a good clean fight. You thought Energumene was going to come there and I think Nico was not having a play, as he wasn’t tempting him to come there, but you need to fill up and when you have put a bit of petrol in the tank you know you are going to get home. “He quickened up and that was the impressive thing. He quickened up between the last two and he was gone. It was the other way around that day (when Shishkin won) as Energumene made the running and he looked as if he had us beaten at two out, but then stamina really came into play.”

Jonbon powers clear in the Clarence House

This latest success marked Grade One number nine for Jonbon, but with no Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival appearing on his CV there are still those reluctant to place him among the greatest two milers due to that glaring omission. A bug that swept through Henderson’s yard last season denied Jonbon a shot at the prize to join the likes of the yard's revious greats Sprinter Sacre and Altior on the Roll of Honour. But having brushed aside the latest challenger from across the Irish Sea to come and have a crack at him it would appear he now has the greatest chance of making it third time lucky in March. However, whatever Jonbon achieves in the spring, there is no doubt in his trainer's mind just how highly he is regarded. Henderson added: “That is nine Grade Ones and that takes a bit of doing in any horse's language. We have to appreciate him and we are very lucky to have him. It has been a very good era for Seven Barrows and those very good two milers. We mind them as best we can and enjoy them the best we can. “He has settled down a lot. He used to be a sweaty, worry type of young horse, but we have got that out of his system now and he has grown up which is great. “It would be nice if he could win a Champion Chase, but does he need to win one (to be held in the same regard as his other great two milers)?. I think he has got to be recognised as one of the best we have had for a long time. He goes along with Sprinter Sacre and Altior as they have been through these races, and won them in the past, but they did win the Champion Chase. “Some people ask does he get the true recognition he deserves? Possibly we do have to win a Champion Chase to earn that so let’s hope he can.”