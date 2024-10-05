Ascot Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Ascot.

Lodge repeat for Al Qareem Al Qareem won back-to-back renewals of the Group 3 BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes for Karl Burke at Ascot on Saturday. Ridden prominently by Clifford Lee, the five-year-old had established a healthy lead by halfway with only Layfayette giving chase once they turned in. Al Aasy was travelling well way off the pace under Cieren Fallon and he made late inroads, but was never going to catch Al Qareem who won by two lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Apollo rockets to Bengough win Apollo One got a deserved success in the Group 3 John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes under Danny Tudhope for trainers Peter Charalambous and James Clutterbuck. The six-year-old has had another consistent season, finishing second in three big-field handicaps, but he broke his duck for the campaign here after travelling well in a prominent position throughout. Last off the bridle, he was kept up to his work to see off the final challenge of Jarraaf by a length with Russet Gold back in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Volterra strikes for Ryan in Challenge Volterra enjoyed the soft ground conditions in the Bet MGM Challenge Cup as he ran out an easy winner by three-and-a-quarter lengths for trainer Kevin Ryan at odds of 11/2. Last seen finishing second in the Sky Bet Mile Handicap at York, he improved on that good form back down in trip a furlong on the softest ground he has ever faced. Qirat broke free from the chasing pack to finish second, but the winner had flown. Bopedro was third and Fresh fourth.