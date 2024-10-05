Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Volterra wins the Challenge Cup
Volterra wins the Challenge Cup

Ascot Saturday review and free video replays

By Sporting Life
16:26 · SAT October 05, 2024

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Ascot.

Lodge repeat for Al Qareem

Al Qareem won back-to-back renewals of the Group 3 BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes for Karl Burke at Ascot on Saturday.

Ridden prominently by Clifford Lee, the five-year-old had established a healthy lead by halfway with only Layfayette giving chase once they turned in.

Al Aasy was travelling well way off the pace under Cieren Fallon and he made late inroads, but was never going to catch Al Qareem who won by two lengths.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Apollo rockets to Bengough win

Apollo One got a deserved success in the Group 3 John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes under Danny Tudhope for trainers Peter Charalambous and James Clutterbuck.

The six-year-old has had another consistent season, finishing second in three big-field handicaps, but he broke his duck for the campaign here after travelling well in a prominent position throughout.

Last off the bridle, he was kept up to his work to see off the final challenge of Jarraaf by a length with Russet Gold back in third.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Volterra strikes for Ryan in Challenge

Volterra enjoyed the soft ground conditions in the Bet MGM Challenge Cup as he ran out an easy winner by three-and-a-quarter lengths for trainer Kevin Ryan at odds of 11/2.

Last seen finishing second in the Sky Bet Mile Handicap at York, he improved on that good form back down in trip a furlong on the softest ground he has ever faced.

Qirat broke free from the chasing pack to finish second, but the winner had flown. Bopedro was third and Fresh fourth.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING