Ascot Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action, reaction from winning connections and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Ascot.
Boogie provides Ascot first for de Bromhead
Jungle Boogie led home an Irish one-two-three in the Howden Graduation Chase.
There was early drama with the well-backed favourite and sole British hope Iroko falling at the first. By then the 7/2 winner was already in front under Darragh O’Keeffe and was never headed from that point.
Providing Henry de Bromhead with a first winner over jumps at Ascot, the ten-year-old was never in any danger despite jumping markedly to his left.
From the home turn he had his two rivals in trouble, James Du Berlais finishing last after racing too keenly under Daryl Jacob.
Fil D’Or came through for second but was eight length adrift of Jungle Boogie at the line.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: “He’s ten now and has had his problems but he’s a very, very good horse. Iroko went early on and my horse was straight over the first couple of fences but then the loose horse disappeared in front of him he was opting to go let a bit.
“He jumped and travelled really well and was good and quick over the last two fences as well. He’s a horse that’s not short of pace, when he heard the others coming around Swinley Bottom he really locked on and last year on his first run for Henry he ran in the Hilly Way and ran a blinder. He’s a horse that has plenty of class about him.”
Betfair and Paddy Power introduced Jungle Boogie into their Ryanair Chase market at 25/1.
