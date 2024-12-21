Ascot Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Boogie provides Ascot first for de Bromhead

Jungle Boogie led home an Irish one-two-three in the Howden Graduation Chase.

There was early drama with the well-backed favourite and sole British hope Iroko falling at the first. By then the 7/2 winner was already in front under Darragh O’Keeffe and was never headed from that point.

Providing Henry de Bromhead with a first winner over jumps at Ascot, the ten-year-old was never in any danger despite jumping markedly to his left.

From the home turn he had his two rivals in trouble, James Du Berlais finishing last after racing too keenly under Daryl Jacob.

Fil D’Or came through for second but was eight length adrift of Jungle Boogie at the line.