Ascot Saturday QIPCO British Champions Day entries latest news including Kyprios in Long Distance Cup

Aidan O'Brien's charge is 8/11 with Paddy Power to win a remarkable ninth Group One and arrives here off the back of a victory in the Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp last time.

The Ballydoyle handler could also turn to Illinois, The Euphrates, Continuous, Point Lonsdale and Grosvenor Square in the big staying race on the card.

In contrast to his rival, last year's winner Trawlerman arrives here fresh having not raced since going down by a length to Kyprios in a rousing battle for the Gold Cup at the Royal meeting back in June.

The thriving Al Nayyir and Doncaster Cup winner Sweet William are other leading players.

Paddy Power: 8/11 Kyprios, 11/4 Trawlerman, 7/2 Al Nayyir, 11/2 Sweet William, 8 Illinois, 14 The Euphrates, 16 Continuous, 20 Belloccio, 25 Burdett Road, 33 Alsakib, 40 Caius Chorister, 50 Point Lonsdale, Grosvenor Square.