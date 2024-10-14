Ascot Saturday QIPCO British Champions Day entries latest news including Kyprios in Long Distance Cup

Kyprios is odds-on to avenge last season's defeat at the hooves of Trawlerman in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Saturday.
Aidan O'Brien's charge is 8/11 with Paddy Power to win a remarkable ninth Group One and arrives here off the back of a victory in the Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp last time.
The Ballydoyle handler could also turn to Illinois, The Euphrates, Continuous, Point Lonsdale and Grosvenor Square in the big staying race on the card.
In contrast to his rival, last year's winner Trawlerman arrives here fresh having not raced since going down by a length to Kyprios in a rousing battle for the Gold Cup at the Royal meeting back in June.
The thriving Al Nayyir and Doncaster Cup winner Sweet William are other leading players.
Paddy Power: 8/11 Kyprios, 11/4 Trawlerman, 7/2 Al Nayyir, 11/2 Sweet William, 8 Illinois, 14 The Euphrates, 16 Continuous, 20 Belloccio, 25 Burdett Road, 33 Alsakib, 40 Caius Chorister, 50 Point Lonsdale, Grosvenor Square.
A bumper field is in store for the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, with 22 standing their ground on Monday.
They include Kinross, winner in 2022 and second last year, Betfair Sprint Cup one-two-three Montassib, Kind Of Blue and Unequal Love, July Cup winner Mill Stream and Beauvatier from France.
Juddmonte hold a strong hand in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes with Kalpana and Time Lock.
The former is progressive for Andrew Balding and was a taking winner of the Unibet September Stakes at Kempton last time, while the Harry Charlton-trained Time Lock landed the Princess Royal Stakes at Newmarket last time in what at the time was expected to be her final start.
Sir Mark Prescott’s Tiffany is improving too and won a Group Two in Germany last time, while Yorkshire Oaks winner Content, Grateful, Lily Hart, Port Fairy and Wingspan are the Ballydoyle entries.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.