Ascot Saturday preview: Alex Hammond tips

Jumps racing back at Windsor – what did you make of the afternoon? Do you know, it was a joyful day, and I really enjoyed it. From walking the course with Mick Fitzgerald before we went on air, right through until the queue to leave the track at the end of the day. That queue tells you plenty. Windsor welcomed a large crowd through the gates, and it looked like it was a fun day if you were there in a social capacity. Windsor have form on that front as they have nailed the garden party atmosphere on their popular Monday evening slots through the summer and that spilled over into Sunday. They had a rock choir, a Christmas jumper competition and plenty of opportunities to eat and drink. The dress code may have been slightly different from those balmy summer evenings, but the same enthusiastic crowd were in attendance and the day was a success. Our industry comes under fire from all angles so for a 'new' track to open is a good news day. ARC have invested heavily in the project with the Berkshire Winter Millions in mind and it has paid off. I didn’t hear a negative word about the track and jump racing star jockey Harry Cobden was beaming after two rides and two winners. Jumping made a brief return to Windsor in 2004/05 when they hosted meetings for Ascot when that track was undergoing redevelopment, but the door was officially closed in December 1998. I led up at Windsor twice in the mid-90s for Stan Mellor and for that reason alone it felt like a trip down memory lane. Who doesn’t love a touch of nostalgia? Windsor will create new memories now, and for the industry that can only be a good thing.

Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch are enjoying a great run – what did you make of Gemirande at Cheltenham on Saturday? The Venetia Williams train is one I’m happily on, but I deserted her here with Gemirande in the Nyetimber December Gold Cup. My pick was fifth-placed Grandeur D’Ame who ran OK. I fancied Alan King’s runner thanks in part to the 10 stone 2lbs he was set to carry, the same weight Gemirande had on Saturday. Gemirande has always been a solid jumper, and he backed up his return win at Ascot with a bit up his sleeve at Cheltenham. I thought he was too high in the handicap but am happy to admit that theory was misplaced. Never underestimate Venetia on a Saturday!

How much do you enjoy the two days coming up at Ascot this weekend? Ascot before Christmas? I enjoy it enormously. I’ll be watching from home on Friday whilst studying the form for the Sky Sports racing coverage on Saturday. Let’s not overlook Venetia this time. That unlikely in all honesty because I’ve followed Victtorino blind after he won back-to-back chases at Ascot this time last year. That hasn’t proved to be a total recipe for success but if you’d had £1 on each of the trainer’s runners at the Royal racecourse, you’d be almost £100 in profit, so she rarely misses with well fancied runners there. For some reason Victtorino struggled in his three starts after winning this Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase last year but the upside of that is he’s now just 1lb higher in the ratings than he was for his win 12 months ago. He ran a strange race in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on his most recent start. At one stage I thought he may be pulled-up, but he rallied to finish a respectable third. I’m not sure what to make of it but I hope a return to this course and distance will see a better performance. He’s only six and I think there will be more to come. He’s Sky Bet’s 9/4 favourite to win on Saturday.

Intriguing Long Walk Hurdle and some very interesting handicaps too – what catches your eye at this stage? Strong Leader has advertised his claims to be best staying hurdler in the UK, but I feel he’s vulnerable to his Irish-trained counterparts in the championship races. He won a weak Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on his return where anything other than a gold medal would have been disappointing. His trainer Olly Murphy doesn’t think Cheltenham is his course as a flatter track suits him better, which doesn’t bode well for the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle for which he’s 10/1 second favourite behind Teahupoo (2/1). He has only had one previous start at Ascot when runner up to Blueking D’Oroux in the 2023 Coral Ascot Hurdle and Saturday’s trip will suit him better than the shorter distance of that race. What about this weekend though? Well, Gordon Elliott may send improving stayer The Wallpark over again after he won a Pertemps Qualifier at Cheltenham in October. He will now carry the green and gold of JP McManus having changed ownership since his latest win. Maybe Crambo could offer some value here for trainer Fergal O’Brien. He had to skip the Long Distance Hurdle as his vet checks weren’t 100% but the reports are positive ahead of this assignment. At 6/1 with Sky Bet he appeals more than 9/4 about Strong Leader at this stage at a venue that we know suits him well.

Looking further ahead, the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase is the big UK race over Christmas. Who do you fancy? L’Homme Presse is another of the Venetia Williams horses that has carried my cash on a few occasions. As it stands this race is there for the taking and he was in the process of running well when unseating at the last two years ago. Whether the track is ideal for him or not remains open to debate, but he goes well fresh so that stat is in his favour. Sky Bet have him at 8/1 at the time of writing. Banbridge is an interesting runner for Jospeh O’Brien. It wasn’t the ideal prep for him when he unseated his rider in the Hilly Way Chase last time out, but he’d be on my shortlist regardless as he was running well at the time against Energumene. He’s unexposed at the trip but is bred to stay and providing the ground stays on the better side (there is rain forecast which wouldn’t suit) then he could be one to watch. He’s a 6/1 shot. Envoi Allen showed he retains plenty of sparkle when winning his first race since the 2023 Ryanair Chase at Down Royal last month. He was well fancied for the race two years ago but ran flat and maybe he’s worth considering back in decent form again. He’s 7/1. I’ll wait and see what the weather does but on decent ground Banbridge would be one to watch for me. That just leaves me the chance to wish you all a peaceful and happy Christmas, and to thank you for reading these blogs in 2024.