Ascot Saturday entries: Touleen star name in Valiant Stakes

William Buick has been booked to ride Owen Burrows’ filly who suffered a troubled passage through the Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting before flashing home to finish second behind Precise.

Sukanya, who beat Touleen when winning the Fred Darling but finished only sixth in the Coronation, is set to reoppose.

Ryan Moore rides Kon Tiki for Jane Chapple-Hyam who was fourth behind Blue Bolt in the Duke Of Cambridge, while Coral Distaff heroine Secret Of Life could put her unbeaten record on the line for trainer Ralph Beckett.