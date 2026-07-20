Ascot Saturday entries: Touleen star name in Valiant Stakes

Touleen is set to take a drop in class at Ascot on Saturday as she is among 14 entries for the Group Three Longines Valiant Stakes.
William Buick has been booked to ride Owen Burrows’ filly who suffered a troubled passage through the Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting before flashing home to finish second behind Precise.
Sukanya, who beat Touleen when winning the Fred Darling but finished only sixth in the Coronation, is set to reoppose.
Ryan Moore rides Kon Tiki for Jane Chapple-Hyam who was fourth behind Blue Bolt in the Duke Of Cambridge, while Coral Distaff heroine Secret Of Life could put her unbeaten record on the line for trainer Ralph Beckett.
There’s a bumper entry of 17 for the Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes on the same card including Windsor Castle second and third Moonrise and Harlequin Sky, Queen Mary sixth Alta Regina and Albany fourth and sixth Dark Issue and Dee’s Funny Girl.
Blue Flight and Nuit d’Eclair were impressive maiden winners for James Fanshawe and Kevin Philippart de Foy respectively.
Paddy Twomey can choose between Naas winner Concorde Landed and his Queen Mary eighth Velozee.
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