Ascot Racing Tips Today | Timeform experts predictions for Saturday

Find out who the Timeform experts fancy on day five of Royal Ascot and which horses stand out on ratings and Flags.

Best bets from the Timeform experts David Johnson: Bedtime Story - 14:30 Royal Ascot

BEDTIME STORY made an impressive winning debut when getting the better of her shorter-priced stablemate in a maiden at Leopardstown and can be rated as value for a fair bit extra, her closing sectional upgrading what looks just an okay time, into a very good one. She could hardly be better bred, being by Frankel and out of the dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca’s Angel, and she looks to have strong claims of enhancing her stable’s very good recent record in this race (have won four of the last eight runnings).

Rory King: Middle Earth - 15:05 Royal Ascot

On last year’s St Leger form MIDDLE EARTH has a mountain – Misty or otherwise! – to climb with Continuous and Desert Hero but that was his only run to date on ground softer than good. He’s won his last four otherwise and, most pertinently, he really impressed when coming out and winning the Aston Park at Newbury last month. Slowly away and last off a really modest gallop, King of Conquest was far better positioned and seemed to have the race sewn up when kicking clear over a furlong out, but Middle Earth found absolutely loads to nail him late on, showing gears that he didn’t seem to have last year, and he could just be a much-improved horse this year, only having made his debut a year ago after all. Graeme North: Haatem - 16:25 Royal Ascot

Richard Hannon has had a successful week so far and it might yet finish on a high note with a win for HAATEM in the Jersey Stakes. He’d be the stable star in many other yards, but his yard also has Rosallion in their ranks and since his resounding reappearance win in the Craven he’s had to play second fiddle to his stablemate in both the 2000 Guineas and the Irish 2000 Guineas. There’s no shame in that, however, and given he had the reopposing River Tiber over a length behind him at the Curragh there’s a bit too much discrepancy between their prices with River Tiber priced up as if he’ll come on significantly for his first run since the Middle Park. He might well do, but Haatem isn’t going to be a pushover with the drop to seven furlongs possibly even a positive.

Kieran Clark: Dawn Rising - 18:15 Royal Ascot

I’ve had to wait until the very last race of Royal Ascot for my nap of the week but everything seems in place for a repeat bid for DAWN RISING. He’s not been seen to best effect on either start this season, making some late inroads in the Saval Beg last time from a poor position, but the return to a marathon test will be right up his street and the booking of William Buick is eye-catching. I expect him to overturn form with Queenstown from both outings this campaign and a return to prominent tactics (same as 12 months ago) should see him go very close.

Flags and Ratings The Ratings Choice Tashkhan - 18:15 Royal Ascot

TASHKHAN's fitness has to be taken on trust on his reappearance and he has also done his winning with cut in the ground, so there are a couple of questions to answer. However, he has run well on quick ground before, notably when not beaten far in fifth in the Gold Cup here a couple of seasons ago, and the pick of his form identifies him as a big player in this company. Tashkhan proved as good as ever last season when following up Chester handicap success with a very smart third in the Cesarewitch, losing out by just three-quarters of a length and a head to a couple of more patiently-ridden rivals who were in receipt of plenty of weight. He is favoured by the terms of this race and comes out 7 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so should not be underestimated on his return.

The Timeform Flag Bedtime Story - 14:30 Royal Ascot Flags: Hot Trainer, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

BEDTIME STORY boasts an excellent pedigree being by Frankel out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel, and she made a highly promising start to her career when winning at Leopardstown earlier this month. A steady pace meant that the overall time wasn't anything special but Bedtime Story clocked an impressive closing sectional, under just a hands-and-heels ride, which suggests that her effort can be upgraded and that she's capable of better under more favourable circumstances. The sex allowance that she receives here also propels her to the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and she's a strong contender for Aidan O'Brien who has an excellent recent record in this race and has his team in good order.