Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Teej A ridden by Clifford Lee (right) on their way to winning
Teej A ridden by Clifford Lee (right) on their way to winning

Ascot not the aim for Woodcote scorer Teej A

By Adam Morgan
11:46 · THU June 06, 2024

Connections of Teej A are content to skip Royal Ascot with their Epsom winner, harbouring other big-race ambitions later in the season.

Trained by Karl Burke, the daughter of Mehmas followed up her impressive Chester success in game fashion in the Woodcote Stakes, keeping on to score by a length and a quarter over Ralph Beckett’s Megalithic.

However, she will not attempt to follow in the footsteps of owners Nick Bradley Racing’s previous Woodcote winner Oscula and will bypass the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot ahead of alternative targets both home and abroad.

Newmarket’s Empress Stakes and the Prix du Bois at Deauville are both options for Teej A to dip her toe into deeper waters, while her team are aiming for the progressive youngster to be competing in races such as the Cheveley Park Stakes on the Rowley Mile later in the season.

“At the moment I would like to go to the Prix du Bois, while Karl is eying the Empress and we’re going to discuss it soon,” explained Nick Bradley.

“I’m not going to take too many horses to Ascot and it is very hard to win there. Do I think she’s very good? Yes. Do I think she’s good enough to win at Ascot? Well, you genuinely know when you are going to win at Ascot, I have found in the past, and I haven’t got that feeling.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think she could go there and run a very big race, but I just think we’ll go somewhere else with a bit more confidence.

“I would much rather aim for a race like the Cheveley Park later in the season where it’s a Group One with around eight runners, whereas at Ascot there will be lots of runners. I think we will do the opposite to what everyone else does.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo