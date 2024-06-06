Ascot not the aim for Woodcote scorer Teej A

Trained by Karl Burke, the daughter of Mehmas followed up her impressive Chester success in game fashion in the Woodcote Stakes, keeping on to score by a length and a quarter over Ralph Beckett’s Megalithic.

However, she will not attempt to follow in the footsteps of owners Nick Bradley Racing’s previous Woodcote winner Oscula and will bypass the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot ahead of alternative targets both home and abroad.

Newmarket’s Empress Stakes and the Prix du Bois at Deauville are both options for Teej A to dip her toe into deeper waters, while her team are aiming for the progressive youngster to be competing in races such as the Cheveley Park Stakes on the Rowley Mile later in the season.

“At the moment I would like to go to the Prix du Bois, while Karl is eying the Empress and we’re going to discuss it soon,” explained Nick Bradley.

“I’m not going to take too many horses to Ascot and it is very hard to win there. Do I think she’s very good? Yes. Do I think she’s good enough to win at Ascot? Well, you genuinely know when you are going to win at Ascot, I have found in the past, and I haven’t got that feeling.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think she could go there and run a very big race, but I just think we’ll go somewhere else with a bit more confidence.

“I would much rather aim for a race like the Cheveley Park later in the season where it’s a Group One with around eight runners, whereas at Ascot there will be lots of runners. I think we will do the opposite to what everyone else does.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.