Ascot likely to be starting point for Nickle Back

The gelding came out in great form last season when winning his chasing debut at Warwick by a huge distance, after which he was a wide-margin winner again when striking at Stratford in early November.

A step up to Grade Two level followed at Newbury, where he was second in the John Francome Novices’ Chase before occupying the same spot at the same level in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

After those runs he was the 10-1 outsider of the field for the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase back at Sandown, but belied those odds to strike by an impressive seven lengths in a day to remember for both the stable and jockey James Best.

His final two runs of the campaign did not yield the same results as the bay was ninth in the Maghull at Aintree and then pulled up in the Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase, but he has fared well for a summer break and connections are preparing him for his first run of the new campaign.