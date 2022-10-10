Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Monday, Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels said: “We now have a couple of dry days, today, Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty dry. We actually had 4mm or rain overnight which was slightly more than I was expecting and we’re now good to soft

“Thursday night into Friday it looks like we could see more showers or periods of rain. Friday night looks better and Saturday there’s the possibility of a shower or two in the afternoon. I think the possibility of getting another six millimetres or a little more is there but it’s bit unclear at this stage.

“Currently I think we’ll probably be a mixture of good to soft and soft on Saturday but if we get the higher end of rainfall totals then we might be soft all over but that will be in the balance until the end of the week. We could be good ground by Thursday morning and then softening again after that."