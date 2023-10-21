Ascot going unchanged ahead of QIPCO British Champions Day

The GoingStick readings at 8.30am were Straight: 6.6, Round: 5.6.

Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We have been largely dry since Friday morning with just 0.2mm rain overnight into raceday.

“The Going is Soft on the Straight Course and Good to Soft, Soft in places on the Round Course which is the Inner Flat Course.

“As per the race conditions, we made the switch after Heavy appeared in the Going description on the outer course yesterday morning following 40mm rain over the past seven days. We may get the occasional shower during racing today.”