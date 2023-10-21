Sporting Life
Ascot - confirmed switch to inner track
Ascot going unchanged ahead of QIPCO British Champions Day

By Sporting Life
10:04 · SAT October 21, 2023

The going at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day is Soft on the Straight Course and Good to Soft, Soft in places on the Round Course (Inner).

The GoingStick readings at 8.30am were Straight: 6.6, Round: 5.6.

Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We have been largely dry since Friday morning with just 0.2mm rain overnight into raceday.

“The Going is Soft on the Straight Course and Good to Soft, Soft in places on the Round Course which is the Inner Flat Course.

“As per the race conditions, we made the switch after Heavy appeared in the Going description on the outer course yesterday morning following 40mm rain over the past seven days. We may get the occasional shower during racing today.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

