Ascot calling, with Energumene in good shape after weekend return

The 10-year-old is a top-class performer whose record includes six Grade One triumphs, among them two successes in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and two in the Champion Chase at Punchestown.

He could not defend either title last season due to an injury which ruled him out of the whole campaign, but after being patiently rehabilitated he returned to action at Navan on Sunday in the Grade Two Hilly Way Chase.

The race is a familiar starting point for the Willie Mullins-trained gelding, who had kicked off his season there twice in the past and both times was a wide-margin winner.

After 593 days out of action he lined up last weekend under Paul Townend, taking his place in a field of eight as the 5/4 favourite.

He took up the lead after two fences before a smooth passage around the track, and while Banbridge may have had tabs on him before unseating at the last, Energumene always looked to be in control.

The winning margin was 10 lengths as the rest of the field finished well strung out behind him, and happily he has taken it well.