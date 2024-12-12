Ascot calling, with Energumene in good shape after weekend return

Energumene is reported to have taken his comeback success at Cork well and will be aimed next at the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
The 10-year-old is a top-class performer whose record includes six Grade One triumphs, among them two successes in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and two in the Champion Chase at Punchestown.
He could not defend either title last season due to an injury which ruled him out of the whole campaign, but after being patiently rehabilitated he returned to action at Navan on Sunday in the Grade Two Hilly Way Chase.
The race is a familiar starting point for the Willie Mullins-trained gelding, who had kicked off his season there twice in the past and both times was a wide-margin winner.
After 593 days out of action he lined up last weekend under Paul Townend, taking his place in a field of eight as the 5/4 favourite.
He took up the lead after two fences before a smooth passage around the track, and while Banbridge may have had tabs on him before unseating at the last, Energumene always looked to be in control.
The winning margin was 10 lengths as the rest of the field finished well strung out behind him, and happily he has taken it well.
“He’s absolutely fine after the race and now we will look at the Clarence House, Christmas will just come too soon,” said Sean Graham, racing manager to owner Tony Bloom.
“He hit the third-last, but apart from that he did it really, really well. He still retains all of his old enthusiasm, which is great.
“The race was important enough to us, but the bigger issue was whether he’d be sound the next day and thankfully he’s fine.”
The Clarence House – in which he memorably clashed with Shishkin in 2022 – is the target now, after which he is to be aimed at a third Queen Mother Champion Chase with connections hoping the March ground will be suitably soft.
“It will probably be the Clarence House and then straight to Cheltenham,” said Graham.
“At his age – he’s going to be 11 – we’re going to want the ground to be soft, if not heavy, in the Champion Chase to give us a real chance.
“The younger horses might have too much pace for us if the ground was good, if it was very quick we probably wouldn’t run him.
“I know there are so few options, but at the same time the horse will always come first and his welfare will always come first.”