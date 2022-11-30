Ascot Racecourse has announced record prize money of £17million across its 25 racedays in 2023.

The overall figure, which excludes the industry-owned Qipco British Champions Day, represents an annual uplift of £1.33million against 2022 figures, while prize money for Royal Ascot next year will also be a record of £9.52million – up from £8.65million this summer. All Group One races will be run for a minimum of £600,000 for the first time with increases to the King’s Stand Stakes, St James’s Palace Stakes, Gold Cup, Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup (all £500,000 in 2022), while the Queen Anne Stakes will be worth £750,000 (£600,000 in 2022). As in 2022, no race at Royal Ascot will be run for less than £100,000. No race on the Flat will be worth less than £15,000 and no race over jumps will be run for less than £10,000, including National Hunt Flat races.