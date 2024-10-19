Sometimes producing an instant reaction to a result is a simple task. Sometimes there is a result like this afternoon's Champion Stakes – a headscratcher and no mistake. The 40/1-chance Anmaat came out on top in a messy race. The favourite Calandagan looked to have done really well to wriggle through on the inside to lead in the final furlong. However, Anmaat, did even better, coming over the top to nail him close home.

Earlier in the straight, Anmaat had been on the heels of the leaders, going as well as any. However, two weakening rivals carried him almost to the back of the field. Somehow Anmaat recovered his ground really well and weave his way through to the front.

Anmaat is lightly raced for his age and this was clearly a career best, though with the field in a heap behind him, it's hard to take a high view of the form. The second favourite Economics weakened late on and returned with blood from his nostrils.

Earlier, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, much more straightforwardly, had gone the way of the favourite Charyn. Looking in good nick beforehand, showing no signs of having been on the go since the early-spring, Charyn cruised through the race, better positioned than when beaten in the Moulin last time.

After he went on, Charyn was soon pressed by Facteur Cheval. A close battle briefly looked on the cards, with Charyn edging left and making contact with his rival before he drew away inside the final half-furlong. Charyn won by two lengths, the field behind well strung out on testing ground and none behind the first two near their best. That said, Charyn, who was winning a third Group 1 in four starts, likely ran at least as well as he ever has.