Arizona Cardinal ruled out of Grand Sefton after dirty scope

Last season’s Topham winner had been on course to make a return to the famous Grand National fences in the two mile five furlong test.

However, the Stewkley handler has been forced to shelve those plans after the eight-year-old, who was a general 7/1 chance for the race, produced a dirty scope following his work on Wednesday morning.

Edmunds will now prepare Arizona Cardinal, who pulled up on his seasonal return at Chepstow last month, for a tilt at the Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase over the same course on December 7.

Edmunds said: “We were looking forward to sending Arizona Cardinal back to Aintree over the Grand National fences, but unfortunately he will not be going now as he scoped dirty when he came back in from his work this morning.

“We are all gutted, however it is just one of those things and the welfare of the horse has to come first.

We will now re-group and aim him at the Becher Chase next month and hopefully he will be fine for that.”