Arizona Blaze and Whistlejacket among Keeneland Phoenix Stakes entry

“I’d say he’ll be going there with a fighting chance, he’s got solid form, he’s a fair horse. He’s a strong horse for a two-year-old,” said Murray.

Arizona Blaze won the Marble Hill Stakes over the same six furlongs he faces this weekend before finishing a close third over five furlongs in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Last time out, he picked up another bronze medal in the Railway Stakes behind Henry Matisse.

Murray landed the first and only Group One winner of his career when Bucanero Fuerte beat subsequent multiple top-level scorer Porta Fortuna 12 months ago.

“His good Ascot run was over five, so I’d say he’s versatile enough to do both; he’s a fast horse, he’s not one we’ll be looking to step up in trip, he’s a sprinter through and through.

“He seems to go on any ground, he’s won on heavy and ran very well at Ascot on quick ground, so he’s versatile in that regard too.

“It’s a hot race, it always is, you’re not going to find an easy Group One but he’s going there with a chance, you’d have to say. He’s well up in the ratings, he’s not the highest but you’d be hoping he’d be in the first three.”

Left among the 11 possibles are five from Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard, headed by Whistlejacket, winner of the July Stakes at Newmarket. O’Brien has also left in Heavens Gate, who won the valuable Ballyhane Stakes at Naas on Monday.

Richard Fahey may send Shadow Army over, second in the Prix Robert Papin last time out, with Adrian Keatley’s Francisco’s Piece another possibly travelling from the UK.

Ger Lyons’ unbeaten filly Babouche looks the main threat to Whistlejacket according to the bookmakers.