Arizona Blaze and Whistlejacket among Keeneland Phoenix Stakes entry

Arizona Blaze will be aiming to give Adrian Murray back-to-back wins in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

Murray landed the first and only Group One winner of his career when Bucanero Fuerte beat subsequent multiple top-level scorer Porta Fortuna 12 months ago. Arizona Blaze won the Marble Hill Stakes over the same six furlongs he faces this weekend before finishing a close third over five furlongs in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Last time out, he picked up another bronze medal in the Railway Stakes behind Henry Matisse. “I’d say he’ll be going there with a fighting chance, he’s got solid form, he’s a fair horse. He’s a strong horse for a two-year-old,” said Murray.

Aidan O'Brien latest on Whistlejacket and Kyprios