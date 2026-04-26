Arc winner Daryz made a winning start to 2026 in Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp

Paddy Power cut Daryz to 5/1 from 10/1 to defend his crown in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe back at ParisLongchamp in October.

The sprint for the line began over a furlong out and while most jockeys were pushing and shoving, Mickael Barzalona was motionless with a double handful aboard Daryz and the son of Sea The Stars did not disappoint, quickening impressively to win comfortably by three and a half lengths from Bright Picture.

The early fractions were too slow for Aventure who got trapped in a pocket on the inside in the straight with First Look coming round Arrow Eagle to lay down his challenge.

First Look played up in the stalls prompting James Doyle to hop off his back but they broke on terms and settled in second behind Arrow Eagle.

Daryz was sent off the 5/6 favourite in the extended 10 furlongs [2100m] contest and stamped his authority on a field that included 2024 Arc runner-up Aventure.



Barzalona told Sky Sports Racing: "He ran very well, he settled well during the race. We went very slow and his momentum picked up in a nice way, increasing his acceleration and won by a margin; delighted by his first run [of the season].

"I knew I had plenty in my hands. I was pretty aware we were going to sprint pretty hard and he was ready for that and he was just doing everything the right way and he showed that he's getting more mature with each race.

"He's got more strength [than at three] so I wouldn't be surprised [if he were a better horse this year]."

When asked to compare Daryz and Calandagan, Barzalona responded: "I've got no idea, I've never really asked myself about that; hopefully they won't race against each other."

The successful owner, Princess Zahra Aga Khan, said: "Very, very thrilled. Of course the horse hasn't run since the Arc so you hope - and he was in good form and he was looking very wonderful - that he's going to be able to reproduce last year's performances but really seeing him today, I get the sense that he's matured a lot and he's improved a lot.

"He's been beautifully trained [by Francis Graffard] and I think Mickael Barzalona gave him a very wonderful return to the racecourse today, no stress and he did his thing.

"It's a difficult feeling to describe but once he took that stride that took him out of the pack, it's like all worries are lifted and it's 'oh my goodness, this is a very good horse'."

Graffard has mentioned the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and the newly named Prix Aga Khan IV [formerly the Prix d'Ispahan], run in late May, as possible options and Princess Zahra admitted it would be tempting to run Daryz in the latter contest.

"It would be lovely to have a runner in that race but whether it's the right race for Daryz and his progress through the year, we haven't really talked about it yet and we will," she continued.

"Certainly he's shown today that we can run him over shorter distances, he has the inherent speed to be able to do that, and from thereon where do you want to go from here to the end of the season and how do you want to prepare this horse, to give him the best opportunities to show he can stay a mile and a half but he can also have the speed to win over 10 furlongs.

"I think there's a lot of options and we need to talk about them to see what's best for him."