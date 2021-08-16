The Derby and King George hero is reported to be firmly on target for the Group One showpiece after a strong piece of work in midweek. He had been forced to miss an intended prep-race in the Prix Niel with a leg infection.

Stablemate Hurricane Lane could join him in the line-up but will work under James Doyle on Saturday morning before connections commit the Cazoo St Leger winner to the race.

Trainer Charlie Appleby told www.godolphin.com: "A week is a long time in racing, particularly when you are coming into a race such as the Arc. We obviously have to take on board the well being of both horses, but also the way the race is taking shape, and, very importantly, the ground at Longchamp.