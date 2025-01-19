Appreciate It back in business with Thurles triumph

A brilliant winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham back in March of 2021, he had two lengthy absences after that and had not get his head in front since the second of his two chasing wins at Naas in January 2023.

That said, he had run some good races in defeat in top company and he defied his 11-year-old status here as he joined long-time leader Classic Getaway (Danny Mullins) and Blood Destiny (Paul Townend) running to the last, which he got away from well on the way to winning by six lengths from Classic Getaway in the hands of Sean O’Keeffe.

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said of the 6/1 winner: “He always had a very high level of form, but hasn’t hit the back of the net often so that was brilliant for him. He split Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow in last year’s John Durkan Chase, so has always had a high level of form.

“He probably missed his prime when he got injured after winning the Supreme, so it is great for him to win such a prestigious race as this today. I think he loved the ground and dropping back to a Grade Two helped as well.

“He is 11 now and maybe one for the Topham Chase – he doesn’t quite stay three miles and that intermediate trip suits.”