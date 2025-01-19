Appreciate It back in business with Thurles triumph

Appreciate It rolled back the years as he led home a Willie Mullins-trained one-two-three in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles.
A brilliant winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham back in March of 2021, he had two lengthy absences after that and had not get his head in front since the second of his two chasing wins at Naas in January 2023.
That said, he had run some good races in defeat in top company and he defied his 11-year-old status here as he joined long-time leader Classic Getaway (Danny Mullins) and Blood Destiny (Paul Townend) running to the last, which he got away from well on the way to winning by six lengths from Classic Getaway in the hands of Sean O’Keeffe.
Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said of the 6/1 winner: “He always had a very high level of form, but hasn’t hit the back of the net often so that was brilliant for him. He split Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow in last year’s John Durkan Chase, so has always had a high level of form.
“He probably missed his prime when he got injured after winning the Supreme, so it is great for him to win such a prestigious race as this today. I think he loved the ground and dropping back to a Grade Two helped as well.
“He is 11 now and maybe one for the Topham Chase – he doesn’t quite stay three miles and that intermediate trip suits.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
He added: “Classic Getaway loves this track and this ground and Paul Townend felt Blood Destiny blew up on his first run this season, he thought he’d improve a lot for the race.”
Rest of the action...
Nara returned to winning ways in the other Grade Two on the card, the Carey Glass Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase.
Having won on her chasing bow at Gowran Park in November, the Henry de Bromhead-trained five-year-old was second at this level last time out at Cork.
Sharing matters in front with Judicieuse Allen through the early stages, it was Broomfield Bijou who emerged to make a race of it with the 6/5 favourite, but Mark Walsh was never in too much danger on the JP McManus-owned winner, who had two and a quarter lengths in hand.
Walsh said: “She is still forward-going and keen. She jumped a bit better today, although she made a few novicey mistakes. Hopefully we can iron those out of her, but she was good. She is only five and it was only her fourth run over fences so she is still learning.”
Millforce (9/2) put up a tremendously game performance to land the W.T. O’Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle.
Gavin Cromwell’s charge had led for a long way, seeing off all-comers that included market principals Sporting Glory and Inn At The Park, the latter dropping out of it at the last flight.
Sporting Glory tried hard to get to Millforce, but it was Mister Pink flying down the outside that proved the biggest threat and it was only by a head that the Keith Donoghue-ridden Millforce hung on.
Cromwell said: “Keith was very good on him as I thought he was very vulnerable racing across the top, but he kept the pressure on. The cheekpieces helped as when he was in front he was idling, but he is genuine, stays going and jumped really well.
“Nice ground is important for him.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.