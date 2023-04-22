Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Frankie Dettori returns after being unshipped from Chaldean
Frankie Dettori returns after being unshipped from Chaldean

Andrew Balding stays positive after Chaldean Greenham mishap

By Sporting Life
18:16 · SAT April 22, 2023

Andrew Balding was able to put a positive spin on Chaldean's Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes mishap.

The Dewhurst winner was expected to underline his QIPCO 2000 Guineas claims at Newbury but jinked to his left as the stalls opened, as Streets Of Gold went the other way, and Frankie Dettori fell from the saddle.

The trainer said “It was one of those unfortunate things, isn’t it? We are just thankful it was a trial and the horse seems to have come back fine and Frankie is fine. It is real bad luck.

“We’ve got two weeks to the Guineas. It is what it is and the Guineas was always the main aim, and that’s where we’re going.

“He was fit and well and ready to run a big race. As long as everything is all right, happily he pulled up pretty quick – had he gone and done another circuit of the track, it would have been a big problem, but he’s had a decent workout and probably enjoyed it.”

Dettori explained: “He was getting a little bit restless in the stalls and I jumped a bit slow. I was half a length behind Charlie (Bishop, aboard Streets Of Gold). He veered right and we went left. He took the foot out of my iron and that was it – I was on the floor. Simple as that. I didn’t have time to think.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING