The Dewhurst winner was expected to underline his QIPCO 2000 Guineas claims at Newbury but jinked to his left as the stalls opened, as Streets Of Gold went the other way, and Frankie Dettori fell from the saddle.

The trainer said “It was one of those unfortunate things, isn’t it? We are just thankful it was a trial and the horse seems to have come back fine and Frankie is fine. It is real bad luck.

“We’ve got two weeks to the Guineas. It is what it is and the Guineas was always the main aim, and that’s where we’re going.

“He was fit and well and ready to run a big race. As long as everything is all right, happily he pulled up pretty quick – had he gone and done another circuit of the track, it would have been a big problem, but he’s had a decent workout and probably enjoyed it.”

Dettori explained: “He was getting a little bit restless in the stalls and I jumped a bit slow. I was half a length behind Charlie (Bishop, aboard Streets Of Gold). He veered right and we went left. He took the foot out of my iron and that was it – I was on the floor. Simple as that. I didn’t have time to think.”